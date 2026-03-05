Left Menu

Govt Launches ‘VB-G RAM G Youth Digital Campaign’ to Promote Rural Employment Mission

The initiative seeks to transform awareness about the new rural employment law into a nationwide digital mass movement led by youth participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:10 IST
Govt Launches ‘VB-G RAM G Youth Digital Campaign’ to Promote Rural Employment Mission
Through this digital campaign, the government aims to actively involve young citizens in the development of rural India. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Rural Development, in collaboration with MY Bharat, will launch a nationwide digital initiative titled the “VB-G RAM G Youth Digital Campaign” starting 6 March 2026. The campaign aims to create widespread public awareness about the “Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rural Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural): VB-G RAM G Act, 2025.”

Named “Viksit Bharat-G Ram G – Youth Power, Progress of Panchayats,” the campaign places young people at the centre of outreach efforts, encouraging them to actively participate in spreading awareness about rural employment and development initiatives through creative digital engagement.

Youth-Driven Digital Movement

The initiative seeks to transform awareness about the new rural employment law into a nationwide digital mass movement led by youth participation. To achieve this goal, the campaign will engage young citizens through interactive activities such as quizzes, video challenges and creative competitions.

The Ministry hopes these participatory activities will encourage young people to contribute ideas, perspectives and creativity while helping disseminate information about the Act and its potential impact on rural development.

‘60 Seconds for My Village’ Video Competition

As a key highlight of the campaign, the government will launch a national-level short video competition titled “60 Seconds for My Village.” The competition will begin on 6 March 2026 (Friday).

The contest will provide young participants with an opportunity to creatively present how the new Act can contribute to village development, employment generation and improved rural livelihoods.

Participants will be required to create a 30- to 60-second video, which may be produced using a mobile phone, camera or animation tools. Videos can be created in any Indian language and must be submitted through the MY Bharat portal. Each participant will be allowed to submit only one entry.

Eligibility and Participation

The competition is open to young people aged between 15 and 29 years. Participants can submit their entries online through the MY Bharat platform, by scanning the campaign’s QR code or by visiting the official portal.

Submissions can be made through the following link:

https://bit.ly/4r3Gxhnor by visiting mybharat.gov.in

Themes for the Competition

Participants are encouraged to explore a variety of themes related to the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 in their videos. These include:

  • The objectives and key features of the Act

  • Its role in rural employment and livelihood generation

  • Its impact on village development and transformation

  • Opportunities created for youth and women

  • The contribution of the Act to achieving Viksit Bharat @2047

  • The vision of “My Village, My Future” and self-reliant rural communities

Participants may also present innovative ideas and concepts for strengthening rural livelihoods and empowering communities.

Recognition and Rewards

All eligible participants will receive a digital certificate of participation. Entries demonstrating exceptional creativity and impact will receive special recognition, certificates and other awards.

Outstanding participants will also receive the opportunity to interact with the Union Minister for Rural Development and senior officials of the Ministry, providing a platform for young voices to contribute to discussions on rural development.

Entries will be evaluated based on several criteria, including:

  • Relevance to the theme

  • Creativity and originality

  • Technical quality

  • Overall impact of the video

  • Compliance with competition guidelines

Youth Participation for Rural Transformation

Through this digital campaign, the government aims to actively involve young citizens in the development of rural India.

Guided by the spirit of “Youth Power, Progress of Panchayats,” the initiative seeks to harness the energy, ideas and creativity of young people to strengthen rural development efforts and build awareness about government programmes.

Understanding the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025

The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rural Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural): VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 represents a major reform in India’s rural employment policy.

One of the key provisions of the Act is the increase in the statutory guarantee of wage employment for rural families from 100 days to 125 days per financial year.

The legislation also focuses on:

  • Promoting inclusive and equitable development

  • Strengthening convergence between government schemes

  • Ensuring saturation of welfare services

  • Expanding livelihood opportunities in rural areas

By enhancing employment opportunities and improving the delivery of development programmes, the Act aims to support the creation of prosperous, self-reliant and resilient rural communities.

The youth campaign is therefore designed not only to spread awareness about the provisions of the law but also to mobilise young citizens to play an active role in shaping the future of rural India and contributing to the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

 

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Thwarts Ex-Minister's Bid to Contest Polls Amid Conviction

Kerala High Court Thwarts Ex-Minister's Bid to Contest Polls Amid Conviction

 India
2
Panic Buying Grips Punjab Amid Escalating Mid-East Tensions

Panic Buying Grips Punjab Amid Escalating Mid-East Tensions

 India
3
International Efforts Intensify After Iranian Warship Tragedy

International Efforts Intensify After Iranian Warship Tragedy

 India
4
Trump's Unconventional Diplomacy: Influencing Iran's Leadership

Trump's Unconventional Diplomacy: Influencing Iran's Leadership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026