Govt Launches ‘VB-G RAM G Youth Digital Campaign’ to Promote Rural Employment Mission

The Ministry of Rural Development, in collaboration with MY Bharat, will launch a nationwide digital initiative titled the “VB-G RAM G Youth Digital Campaign” starting 6 March 2026. The campaign aims to create widespread public awareness about the “Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rural Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural): VB-G RAM G Act, 2025.”

Named “Viksit Bharat-G Ram G – Youth Power, Progress of Panchayats,” the campaign places young people at the centre of outreach efforts, encouraging them to actively participate in spreading awareness about rural employment and development initiatives through creative digital engagement.

Youth-Driven Digital Movement

The initiative seeks to transform awareness about the new rural employment law into a nationwide digital mass movement led by youth participation. To achieve this goal, the campaign will engage young citizens through interactive activities such as quizzes, video challenges and creative competitions.

The Ministry hopes these participatory activities will encourage young people to contribute ideas, perspectives and creativity while helping disseminate information about the Act and its potential impact on rural development.

‘60 Seconds for My Village’ Video Competition

As a key highlight of the campaign, the government will launch a national-level short video competition titled “60 Seconds for My Village.” The competition will begin on 6 March 2026 (Friday).

The contest will provide young participants with an opportunity to creatively present how the new Act can contribute to village development, employment generation and improved rural livelihoods.

Participants will be required to create a 30- to 60-second video, which may be produced using a mobile phone, camera or animation tools. Videos can be created in any Indian language and must be submitted through the MY Bharat portal. Each participant will be allowed to submit only one entry.

Eligibility and Participation

The competition is open to young people aged between 15 and 29 years. Participants can submit their entries online through the MY Bharat platform, by scanning the campaign’s QR code or by visiting the official portal.

Submissions can be made through the following link:

https://bit.ly/4r3Gxhnor by visiting mybharat.gov.in

Themes for the Competition

Participants are encouraged to explore a variety of themes related to the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 in their videos. These include:

The objectives and key features of the Act

Its role in rural employment and livelihood generation

Its impact on village development and transformation

Opportunities created for youth and women

The contribution of the Act to achieving Viksit Bharat @2047

The vision of “My Village, My Future” and self-reliant rural communities

Participants may also present innovative ideas and concepts for strengthening rural livelihoods and empowering communities.

Recognition and Rewards

All eligible participants will receive a digital certificate of participation. Entries demonstrating exceptional creativity and impact will receive special recognition, certificates and other awards.

Outstanding participants will also receive the opportunity to interact with the Union Minister for Rural Development and senior officials of the Ministry, providing a platform for young voices to contribute to discussions on rural development.

Entries will be evaluated based on several criteria, including:

Relevance to the theme

Creativity and originality

Technical quality

Overall impact of the video

Compliance with competition guidelines

Youth Participation for Rural Transformation

Through this digital campaign, the government aims to actively involve young citizens in the development of rural India.

Guided by the spirit of “Youth Power, Progress of Panchayats,” the initiative seeks to harness the energy, ideas and creativity of young people to strengthen rural development efforts and build awareness about government programmes.

Understanding the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025

The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rural Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural): VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 represents a major reform in India’s rural employment policy.

One of the key provisions of the Act is the increase in the statutory guarantee of wage employment for rural families from 100 days to 125 days per financial year.

The legislation also focuses on:

Promoting inclusive and equitable development

Strengthening convergence between government schemes

Ensuring saturation of welfare services

Expanding livelihood opportunities in rural areas

By enhancing employment opportunities and improving the delivery of development programmes, the Act aims to support the creation of prosperous, self-reliant and resilient rural communities.

The youth campaign is therefore designed not only to spread awareness about the provisions of the law but also to mobilise young citizens to play an active role in shaping the future of rural India and contributing to the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).