Court Summons Lalu Prasad Yadav for Land-for-Job Scam Hearing

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday issued a production warrant for Amit Katyal, an accused in a land-for-job money laundering case, for the next hearing. Katyal is currently in judicial custody at Bhondsi Jail, Haryana, following charges brought by Gurugram Police. He is connected to a matter involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The court scheduled the next hearing for January 31.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne inquired about the prosecution sanction status against public servants, and SPP Manish Jain confirmed that it is underway. The Enforcement Directorate presented documents in response to accused persons' requests, with the court urging expedited document scrutiny to commence charge framing arguments by early February.

On September 18, 2024, the court summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, his sons Tejaswi and Tej Pratap, and others charged in the same case. Akhileshwar Singh and his wife, Kiran Devi, are on bail after being summoned. The ED had filed a supplementary charge sheet against 11 accused on August 6, with proceedings against four deceased individuals being abated.

Tej Pratap Yadav, though not initially charge-sheeted by the ED, was summoned by the court based on sufficient evidence. The court had summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Akhileshwar Singh, and others. Kiran Devi had sold land to Misa Bharti for her son's employment.

The ED's August 6 supplementary charge sheet implicated figures such as Lallan Chaudhary and Hazari Rai. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, along with Katyal and others, were previously charged in this case. Rabri Devi and others received regular bail on February 28. Two firms, A K Infosystem and A B Export, are also accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)