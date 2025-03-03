Rabri Devi Leads Protest for Cheaper Gas and Social Security

In a bold move, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Monday led a protest outside the state legislative council to demand critical concessions for the public, such as reduced-priced cooking gas, free electricity, and better social security for women.

Just hours before the budget presentation by the Nitish Kumar government, the RJD leader, along with her party members, stood outside the Vidhan Parishad, raising voices for prompt action. Rabri Devi, who is now the opposition leader in the upper house, asserted the necessity for a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 for poor women and a reduction of cooking gas prices to Rs 500 per cylinder from the existing Rs 1,200.

Her demands echo those made by her son, Tejashwi Yadav, in a press conference on Sunday. As the face of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, Yadav emphasized that if the NDA government does not incorporate these demands in the upcoming budget, the alliance promises to enact these measures when elected in the forthcoming assembly polls.

