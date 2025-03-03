Rabri Devi Defends Lalu Prasad Amidst Ongoing Legal Battles

In a vehement defense of her husband, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi asserted before the state legislative council that RJD president Lalu Prasad was unjustly penalized despite innocence. Devi, who now leads the opposition in the Upper House, criticized the frequent notices from investigative authorities like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax department aimed at her family.

Addressing council members, Devi confronted Neeraj Kumar of Nitish Kumar's JD(U), remarking on his disparaging comments about Lalu Prasad, referencing his prisoner ID. Devi highlighted her husband's legal struggles, including convictions tied to the notorious fodder scam and investigations relating to his tenure as railway minister.

Rabri Devi lambasted the NDA for its sustained scrutiny of the RJD's past governance, marked ostensibly by corruption. She accused the ruling side of selective criticism, omitting the challenges faced due to limited federal assistance during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, while emphasizing the efforts made to improve infrastructure and education in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)