Empowering Rural India: Solar Mobile Vans Revolutionize Skill Training

In a significant stride towards empowering rural communities, Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary launched solar mobile van training units in New Delhi. This innovative step aims at enhancing financial and digital literacy across India's rural heartlands, facilitated through a partnership among the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Learning Links Foundation, Dell Technologies, and local stakeholders.

Minister Chaudhary highlighted, "This initiative, now in its fourth year, sees the deployment of two technologically advanced, solar-powered buses. These buses will travel across diverse states, regions, and districts, extending skill-building opportunities directly to community doorsteps." In the last financial year, these programs functioned across 11 districts. This year, activities will expand to cover seven additional districts across various states.

The Solar Community Hubs, featuring state-of-the-art technology, are poised to impact millions. Equipped with facilities such as laptops, GPS, and Bluetooth-enabled speakers, these units will provide comprehensive training on digital and financial literacy, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies like Generative AI. Aligned with the Skill India Mission and Dell Technologies' commitment to digital inclusion, this program anticipates benefiting 5.8 million individuals, including youth, women, and veterans, by FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)