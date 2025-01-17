Left Menu

Empowering Rural India: Solar Mobile Vans Revolutionize Skill Training

Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary launched solar-powered mobile training units to enhance financial and digital literacy in rural India. A collaboration between NSDC, Dell Technologies, and others, these units extend the Skill India Mission across underserved communities, aiming to impact 5.8 million beneficiaries by FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:17 IST
Empowering Rural India: Solar Mobile Vans Revolutionize Skill Training
Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards empowering rural communities, Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary launched solar mobile van training units in New Delhi. This innovative step aims at enhancing financial and digital literacy across India's rural heartlands, facilitated through a partnership among the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Learning Links Foundation, Dell Technologies, and local stakeholders.

Minister Chaudhary highlighted, "This initiative, now in its fourth year, sees the deployment of two technologically advanced, solar-powered buses. These buses will travel across diverse states, regions, and districts, extending skill-building opportunities directly to community doorsteps." In the last financial year, these programs functioned across 11 districts. This year, activities will expand to cover seven additional districts across various states.

The Solar Community Hubs, featuring state-of-the-art technology, are poised to impact millions. Equipped with facilities such as laptops, GPS, and Bluetooth-enabled speakers, these units will provide comprehensive training on digital and financial literacy, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies like Generative AI. Aligned with the Skill India Mission and Dell Technologies' commitment to digital inclusion, this program anticipates benefiting 5.8 million individuals, including youth, women, and veterans, by FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025