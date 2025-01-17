Lohum Shines as PM Modi Champions India's Sustainable Future at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lohum, a leading player in India's sustainable critical minerals market, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The visit emphasized India's commitment to sustainability and self-reliance. Lohum's efforts in battery recycling and innovation are pivotal to achieving the Viksit Bharat vision.
New Delhi witnessed a significant milestone on January 17, 2025, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lohum's stall at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. This visit highlighted India's dedication to sustainable development and self-reliance.
During the visit, Lohum's Founder and CEO, Rajat Verma, showcased the company's advancements in R&D and its pivotal role in the critical minerals circular economy. The event underlined Lohum's contribution to India's energy transition.
The Prime Minister's engagement illustrated governmental backing for the nation's mission to become a global hub for sustainable materials. Lohum continues to lead in the sector with innovations that push forward the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat visions.
