Trump says Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Friday to sign a critical minerals deal, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
