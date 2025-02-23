U.S.-Ukraine Agreement on Critical Minerals Imminent
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced an imminent agreement on U.S. access to Ukraine's critical mineral deposits. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy initially rejected the U.S. proposal, but has reconsidered following discussions with President Donald Trump. Witkoff expressed confidence that the agreement will be signed this week.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced on Sunday that an agreement concerning U.S. access to Ukraine's valuable mineral resources is expected to be finalized this week.
Witkoff noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had previously hesitated with his commitment toward the deal, initially dismissing the U.S. proposal. However, following a message from President Trump, Zelenskiy reportedly reassessed his stance and is now poised to sign the agreement.
"Zelenskiy realized the extent of the support we've provided, and this deal deserves to be signed," Witkoff stated during a CNN interview, emphasizing his belief that the agreement will materialize shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- agreement
- minerals
- Steve Witkoff
- Donald Trump
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- CNN
- critical
- resources
ALSO READ
Ukrainian official says US President Donald Trump has held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports AP.
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold talks at White House.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in White House for talks with US President Donald Trump.
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine, reports AP.
President Donald Trump fires Gen. CQ Brown as chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, reports AP.