U.S.-Ukraine Agreement on Critical Minerals Imminent

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced on Sunday that an agreement concerning U.S. access to Ukraine's valuable mineral resources is expected to be finalized this week.

Witkoff noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had previously hesitated with his commitment toward the deal, initially dismissing the U.S. proposal. However, following a message from President Trump, Zelenskiy reportedly reassessed his stance and is now poised to sign the agreement.

"Zelenskiy realized the extent of the support we've provided, and this deal deserves to be signed," Witkoff stated during a CNN interview, emphasizing his belief that the agreement will materialize shortly.

