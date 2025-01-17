Left Menu

Iran and Russia Poised for Nuclear Power Collaboration

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed finalizing agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Iran. The leaders met in the Kremlin ahead of signing a strategic cooperation treaty, indicating strengthening bilateral relations in energy sector.

Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:05 IST
  • Russia

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed optimism to Russian President Vladimir Putin about reaching a deal on building a nuclear power plant in Iran.

The discussion took place at the Kremlin before the anticipated signing of a strategic cooperation treaty between the two nations.

This agreement could signify deeper energy collaboration between Iran and Russia.

