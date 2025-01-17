Left Menu

Odisha CM Launches Pilgrimage Train Scheme for Economically Backward Seniors

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a special pilgrimage train for senior citizens under the Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana. The scheme aims to fulfill the spiritual and religious aspirations of economically challenged senior citizens. The program features 7,000 pilgrims visiting key religious sites like Shirdi and Nashik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:54 IST
Odisha CM Launches Pilgrimage Train Scheme for Economically Backward Seniors
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi flagged off special train for senior citizens (Photo/Mohan Charan Majhi's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a major initiative on Friday, flagging off a special pilgrimage train designed specifically for senior citizens. This train is part of the Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana, a state government scheme intended to realize the spiritual and religious aspirations of economically disadvantaged senior citizens.

Majhi flagged off the train at Bhubaneswar Railway Station, sending 775 senior citizens from various districts on a spiritual sojourn to notable sites in Maharashtra, including Shirdi and Nashik. The broader plan involves 8,000 senior citizens partaking in this spiritual journey to several pilgrimage sites, arranged in ten phases.

To facilitate this odyssey, special transportation and accommodation arrangements are in place, covering travel from pilgrims' homes to railway stations and beyond. The initiative also includes additional transportation for major events like the Mahakumbh Mela. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida highlighted that this venture will enhance cultural and spiritual tourism for economically challenged individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025