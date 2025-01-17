Odisha CM Launches Pilgrimage Train Scheme for Economically Backward Seniors

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a major initiative on Friday, flagging off a special pilgrimage train designed specifically for senior citizens. This train is part of the Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana, a state government scheme intended to realize the spiritual and religious aspirations of economically disadvantaged senior citizens.

Majhi flagged off the train at Bhubaneswar Railway Station, sending 775 senior citizens from various districts on a spiritual sojourn to notable sites in Maharashtra, including Shirdi and Nashik. The broader plan involves 8,000 senior citizens partaking in this spiritual journey to several pilgrimage sites, arranged in ten phases.

To facilitate this odyssey, special transportation and accommodation arrangements are in place, covering travel from pilgrims' homes to railway stations and beyond. The initiative also includes additional transportation for major events like the Mahakumbh Mela. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida highlighted that this venture will enhance cultural and spiritual tourism for economically challenged individuals.

