US Eases Nuclear Restrictions on India: A New Era of Cooperation

The United States has officially lifted restrictions on three key Indian nuclear entities: the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), the Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR), and Indian Rare Earths (IRE). This measure is poised to invigorate India-US collaboration in the civil nuclear sector.

The decision comes soon after NSA Jake Sullivan announced steps to eliminate obstacles for a civil nuclear partnership between Indian and American firms. Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, hailed the move as a "welcome step," indicating it would lead to greater cooperation in nuclear energy and critical minerals.

However, Jaiswal noted the need to address lingering issues concerning nuclear liability. The removal of restrictions is viewed as an attempt by the Biden administration to bolster the 2008 India-US civil nuclear deal, originally aimed at sharing civilian nuclear technology.

