Tightening Tech: U.S. Escalates Semiconductor Restrictions on China
The Trump administration plans to intensify semiconductor restrictions on China, aligning with efforts started by the Biden administration. Meetings with Japanese and Dutch officials focused on limiting maintenance of semiconductor equipment in China. The goal is to have allies impose similar restrictions on China as seen in American companies.
The Trump administration is poised to escalate semiconductor restrictions on China, building on actions initiated by the Biden administration. This move was reported by Bloomberg News on Monday.
The U.S. recently held discussions with Japanese and Dutch officials about restricting Tokyo Electron and ASML engineers from servicing semiconductor equipment in China. Some Trump officials are also pushing to limit the export of certain Nvidia chips without a license, according to unnamed sources.
Efforts are underway to have key allies align with U.S. restrictions similar to those affecting American chip companies like Lam Research, as confirmed in reports. However, parties such as Nvidia, Tokyo Electron, and ASML have yet to respond to requests for comment.
