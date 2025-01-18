Left Menu

Cummins Unveils HELM: A Leap in Sustainable Engine Technology

Cummins has introduced its HELM engine platforms at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, offering versatile and eco-friendly options. These platforms utilize advanced internal combustion technology adaptable to diesel, natural gas, or hydrogen, addressing diverse operational and sustainability needs in the automotive sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:48 IST
Cummins Unveils HELM: A Leap in Sustainable Engine Technology
At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Cummins has unveiled its cutting-edge HELM engine platforms, signalling a significant advance in sustainable engine technology. These platforms are engineered to offer superior performance and eco-friendliness, with flexibility to use advanced diesel, natural gas, or hydrogen fuels.

Cummins emphasized that these innovations reflect their commitment to merging performance with sustainability. The launch included a BSVI-ready L10 engine and a B6.7N natural gas engine aimed at supporting the transition of heavy-duty vehicles to more sustainable fuel options like CNG/LNG.

The company also showcased a new Fuel Delivery System for safer hydrogen storage. Executives underscored that these solutions align with national initiatives like Make in India while supporting the economic and environmental aims of the commercial vehicle industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

