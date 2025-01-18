Cummins Unveils HELM: A Leap in Sustainable Engine Technology

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Cummins has unveiled its cutting-edge HELM engine platforms, signalling a significant advance in sustainable engine technology. These platforms are engineered to offer superior performance and eco-friendliness, with flexibility to use advanced diesel, natural gas, or hydrogen fuels.

Cummins emphasized that these innovations reflect their commitment to merging performance with sustainability. The launch included a BSVI-ready L10 engine and a B6.7N natural gas engine aimed at supporting the transition of heavy-duty vehicles to more sustainable fuel options like CNG/LNG.

The company also showcased a new Fuel Delivery System for safer hydrogen storage. Executives underscored that these solutions align with national initiatives like Make in India while supporting the economic and environmental aims of the commercial vehicle industry.

