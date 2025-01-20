CenterPoint Energy Gears Up for Winter Storm Enzo
CenterPoint Energy has initiated its Emergency Operations Center and established three staging sites as it prepares for potential power outages from Winter Storm Enzo. Approximately 1,200 mutual aid workers are en route to support restoration efforts, ensuring swift response to any disruptions.
CenterPoint Energy announced the activation of its Emergency Operations Center today in response to the looming Winter Storm Enzo.
The company is establishing three staging sites to strategically prepare for any power outages the storm may cause.
To support potential restoration efforts, about 1,200 additional mutual aid workers are expected to arrive today, reinforcing the company's capacity to deal with any disruptions.
