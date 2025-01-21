Delhi Police Eyes Further Interrogation in Kakrola Firing Case
Delhi Police seeks court permission to interrogate two associates of the Nandu gang for their involvement in serious crimes, including a triple murder case. This move is a part of the ongoing investigation connected to various high-profile cases involving political figures and organized crime syndicates.
Delhi Police has filed an application at Rouse Avenue court requesting to interrogate Sahil and Vijay, also known as Kalu, alleged associates of the notorious Nandu gang. Both were implicated by the crime branch in the Kakrola Firing case.
Previously, Sahil and Vijay were placed in judicial custody after being questioned in the Singla Sweet firing incident. They are also linked to the Panchkula triple murder case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja is scheduled to review the police's request at 2 PM related to their involvement in the MLA Naresh Balyan MCOCA case.
The police have also moved to secure non-bailable warrants against other members of the Nandu gang. Alongside, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan remains in judicial custody, having sought bail unsuccessfully at the High Court after a lower court's denial. He stands accused alongside Rohit, alias Anna, and Sachin Chikara, held until February 2.
Additionally, police have submitted a charge sheet against Ritik, alias Peter, under MCOCA. The court's review of the charge sheet is expected on Wednesday, coinciding with Ritik's scheduled court production post his custody period. Balyan, apprehended on December 4, initially obtained bail in an extortion case.
In its order dated January 15, the trial court, led by Judge Kaveri Baweja, highlighted substantial evidence linking Balyan to an organized crime operation. The court emphasized Balyan's active participation in the syndicate's criminal activities, as noted during a January 8 session when police opposed his bail plea, identifying him as a "facilitator" for Kapil Sangwan's alleged syndicate. (ANI)
