Jammu: Gun shots fired at Jewel Chowk; police on site

A firing incident took place at the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:45 IST
Visuals after gun shots fired at Jewel Chowk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A firing incident took place at the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu on Tuesday. After receiving the information about the firing incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot to investigate the incident. In the visuals, one of the cops was seen collecting the bullet shell from the spot.

Meanwhile, A search operation conducted in Zaloora, Sopore, turned into a fierce encounter, resulting in the death of a jawan from the security forces, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi stated on Monday. Sharing details of the operation, Birdi said, "A search operation was conducted in Zaloora, Sopore and during that, a hideout was busted. During that, there was an exchange of fire which turned into an encounter and in this, one of our security forces' jawan got injured and after that he attained martyrdom."

On the security arrangements for Republic Day, IGP Birdi stressed the significance of the event, particularly in the Valley. "The function on 26th January holds great importance, especially in Kashmir valley and for this, Jammu and Kashmir police have done security-related work in its various districts so that the entire security force remains on alert. In Srinagar district also, there is a big function on 26th January in which there is a parade and the general public participates in it," Birdi said.

"In this regard, multi-tier security arrangements have been made here as well and the security arrangements in the city of Srinagar and the surrounding areas have been made more robust and tight...," he added. Earlier, the DGP of neighbouring Punjab, Gaurav Yadav visited Amritsar following Republic Day and held a law and order review meeting with the police officers of Commissionerate Amritsar and the border districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar Rural and Tarn Taran, said police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

