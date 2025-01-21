Canada's Inflation Eases with Tax Breaks: BoC Considers Rate Cuts

Inflation in Canada showed further signs of easing in December, according to data released on Tuesday. A temporary sales tax break, effective from mid-month, contributed to the decline, reducing prices for alcohol, restaurant foods, and children's clothing.

The annual inflation rate fell to 1.8%, a slight dip from November's 1.9%, and lower than anticipated by analysts. On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index contracted by 0.4%.

The continued trend of low inflation, aided by this tax relief, has allowed the Bank of Canada to lower its key policy rate significantly. A further downturn in inflation could prompt additional rate cuts imminently.

