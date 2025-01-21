Left Menu

US Withdrawal from Global Tax Deal: Implications for India and Beyond

The Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the OECD's global tax deal impacts global consensus and international tax regulation efforts. However, India remains unaffected in tax collection, aligning with its 'wait and watch' policy. This move stalls advancements in establishing a 15% global minimum tax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Trump administration's unexpected withdrawal from the OECD's global tax deal has sent shockwaves through the international tax community. Experts argue that while India remains largely insulated from immediate tax collection impacts due to its cautious approach, the move jeopardizes global efforts to establish a consensus on combating tax avoidance.

US President Donald Trump officially denounced the Global Tax Deal in a presidential memorandum, declaring it void within the US. This action challenges the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's initiative to unite 140 countries under rules enforcing a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent.

Rakesh Nangia of Nangia & Co LLP emphasizes that the shake-up will force many jurisdictions, which have adopted the GloBE rules, into strategic pivots. Meanwhile, tax expert Yeeshu Sehgal highlights the US's apprehensions about potential double taxation for American companies under the new regime. As India observes these developments, the OECD might be compelled to rethink its tax strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025