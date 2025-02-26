Global Minimum Tax: Key to Strengthening Developing Countries' Tax Base

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has emphasized the necessity of a global minimum tax in fortifying the tax base of developing nations and establishing a more equitable international tax framework.

Speaking at a panel discussion on taxation during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday, Godongwana highlighted the progress made towards achieving a more transparent and efficient global tax system. He commended the efforts of the G20 and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in addressing base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), which have prompted global cooperation in tax reforms.

"Over the past decade or so, significant strides have been made in shaping a fair and sustainable global tax system. The introduction of the global minimum tax represents a vital step in this direction. It provides an opportunity for both developed and developing economies to strengthen their tax bases, particularly in cases where multinational corporations are inadequately taxed in other jurisdictions. This reform will enhance domestic resource mobilization for all nations," he stated.

Despite this progress, Godongwana acknowledged that challenges persist, particularly in implementing international tax reforms uniformly across all countries. He noted that developing nations often struggle with the complexity of global tax systems due to capacity constraints, making it difficult to effectively administer regulations such as transfer pricing and participate in information-sharing initiatives.

"Access to information and enhanced international cooperation are crucial to mitigating the effects of complex and aggressive tax structuring. Developing nations require greater capacity to engage in transparency efforts regarding capital flows, asset allocation, and beneficial ownership," he said.

Godongwana further emphasized the role of the United Nations in giving developing countries a platform to voice their challenges and concerns. He urged that UN-led tax discussions should complement, rather than compete with, ongoing G20 tax reform initiatives.

"The UN process should not be perceived as an opposing force to the G20’s efforts. Instead, both platforms should work in synergy, allowing for broader cooperation and richer inputs that will ultimately yield sustainable and beneficial outcomes for all countries. As history has shown, embracing diversity in perspectives leads to better solutions," he concluded.