AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Summoned Over Investigation Non-compliance

The Rouse Avenue Court has issued a summons to Amanatullah Khan, AAP MLA, in response to his failure to comply with an investigation notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding a money laundering case initiated last year. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal, citing a prima facie case, mandated his appearance.

ACJM Paras Dalal commented in the order, dated January 20, that the available evidence suggests a potential violation under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Consequently, the summons was issued for Khan to appear on February 18, 2025, related to the alleged offense.

The complaint, filed under Section 210(1)(a) alongside Section 223 of the BNSS, 2023, details the nature of the non-compliance, identifying it as a bailable offence under Section 208(a). Khan was previously charged in a Rs 36 crore property-linked laundering issue but released due to a lack of prosecution sanction. Allegations continue regarding his intentional disregard for summonses under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

