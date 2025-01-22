India's Battery Boom: A USD 500 Million Surge in Innovation
India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) predicts a USD 500 million investment influx in India's battery and mobility startups within the next year, boosting innovation, R&D, and manufacturing advancements. This investment will benefit firms involved in battery management systems, safety management, and component manufacturing, as part of broader sustainable mobility efforts.
The India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) has forecasted a significant influx of investment, with USD 500 million poised to enter the Indian battery and mobility startup ecosystem in the coming year. This monetary boost is expected to spark new innovations in product development, research, and advancements, according to IESA's recent release.
These investments are slated to benefit a range of companies, particularly those involved in Battery Management Systems, safety management, and component manufacturing. IESA's initiative comes on the heels of the Bharat Battery Show, a key event at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which saw collaborations such as the Start-Up Connect program held alongside Hero MotoCorp.
Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, emphasized India's potential for collaboration with government bodies to jointly nurture this ecosystem. With over 400 startups already under its wing, IESA continues to promote the industry through partnerships with global organizations and investor communities, aiming to bolster investment, mentorship, and innovation support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
