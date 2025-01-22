Volkswagen's Strategic Move: Traton Share Sale
Volkswagen plans to sell 15% of its shares in its truck unit, Traton, aiming to raise approximately 2 billion euros. The intended sale is set for the first half of the year, according to industry reports citing anonymous sources. Volkswagen has yet to provide official comments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:01 IST
- Country:
- Germany
In a strategic corporate maneuver, Germany's automotive giant Volkswagen intends to divest 15% of its shares in the truck division, Traton.
This move is projected to generate around 2 billion euros. These details emerged from a report by Manager Magazin, which referenced unidentified company insiders.
Attempts to obtain a statement from Volkswagen proved unsuccessful at the time of reporting. The euro-dollar exchange rate is noted at 0.9571 euros per dollar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Highlights India's Future-Ready Automotive Industry
India's automotive industry is both fantastic and future-ready: PM Narendra Modi at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
EU Strategic Dialogue: Reviving Europe’s Automotive Industry
AI and Social Media Revolutionize Automotive Industry
Trump Teases Universal Tariffs Amid Economic Strategy Talks