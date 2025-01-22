Left Menu

Volkswagen's Strategic Move: Traton Share Sale

Volkswagen plans to sell 15% of its shares in its truck unit, Traton, aiming to raise approximately 2 billion euros. The intended sale is set for the first half of the year, according to industry reports citing anonymous sources. Volkswagen has yet to provide official comments.

  • Germany

In a strategic corporate maneuver, Germany's automotive giant Volkswagen intends to divest 15% of its shares in the truck division, Traton.

This move is projected to generate around 2 billion euros. These details emerged from a report by Manager Magazin, which referenced unidentified company insiders.

Attempts to obtain a statement from Volkswagen proved unsuccessful at the time of reporting. The euro-dollar exchange rate is noted at 0.9571 euros per dollar.

