EU Tariffs on Hybrids: A Call to Shield German Auto Industry

Germany's Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil advocates for stricter EU trade rules, including tariffs on imported plug-in hybrids, to shield domestic carmakers like Volkswagen from Chinese competition. This comes amidst economic transformations within Volkswagen, political challenges from the AfD, and pressure on the German government's economic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:20 IST
EU Tariffs on Hybrids: A Call to Shield German Auto Industry
Lars Klingbeil

Germany's Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil is pushing for stricter trade regulations within the European Union, specifically advocating for tariffs on imported plug-in hybrid vehicles. This move aims to safeguard German car manufacturers, including Volkswagen, from increasing competition posed by Chinese automotive companies.

In a statement in Wolfsburg, Klingbeil emphasized Germany's need to counteract unfair trade practices with assertiveness. This comes at a time when political tensions rise, particularly with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) gaining ground, increasing pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition government.

Volkswagen, despite ongoing restructuring led by CEO Oliver Blume, is grappling with plans for job cuts and plant closures unless alternative paths are identified. Meanwhile, the EU has targeted Chinese electric vehicles with tariffs but has not yet extended these to hybrids, a gap Klingbeil aims to address to ensure industry protection and worker security.

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