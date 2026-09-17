EU Tariffs on Hybrids: A Call to Shield German Auto Industry

Germany's Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil is pushing for stricter trade regulations within the European Union, specifically advocating for tariffs on imported plug-in hybrid vehicles. This move aims to safeguard German car manufacturers, including Volkswagen, from increasing competition posed by Chinese automotive companies.

In a statement in Wolfsburg, Klingbeil emphasized Germany's need to counteract unfair trade practices with assertiveness. This comes at a time when political tensions rise, particularly with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) gaining ground, increasing pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition government.

Volkswagen, despite ongoing restructuring led by CEO Oliver Blume, is grappling with plans for job cuts and plant closures unless alternative paths are identified. Meanwhile, the EU has targeted Chinese electric vehicles with tariffs but has not yet extended these to hybrids, a gap Klingbeil aims to address to ensure industry protection and worker security.