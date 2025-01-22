Left Menu

Private Equity and Venture Capital Investments Surge Despite Economic Challenges

Investments by the private equity and venture capital industry increased to USD 56 billion in 2024, reversing a two-year decline. Despite challenges and uncertainties expected this year, the industry shows cautious optimism. Deal volumes surged, though new fundraises declined significantly, highlighting capital market influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:18 IST
Private Equity and Venture Capital Investments Surge Despite Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Investments in the private equity and venture capital sectors have risen by 5% to USD 56 billion in 2024, marking a turnaround after two years of decline, a new report reveals.

The year is predicted to be challenging, with many uncertainties anticipated, according to a report released by the Indian Venture Capital Association (IVCA) and consultancy firm EY.

Significant factors, such as the policies of the new US government, could affect global trade and have a substantial macroeconomic impact on India, according to Vivek Soni, a partner at EY. Despite this, there is cautious optimism in the market with a noticeable surge in deal activity and a 254% increase in credit deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025