Private Equity and Venture Capital Investments Surge Despite Economic Challenges

Investments in the private equity and venture capital sectors have risen by 5% to USD 56 billion in 2024, marking a turnaround after two years of decline, a new report reveals.

The year is predicted to be challenging, with many uncertainties anticipated, according to a report released by the Indian Venture Capital Association (IVCA) and consultancy firm EY.

Significant factors, such as the policies of the new US government, could affect global trade and have a substantial macroeconomic impact on India, according to Vivek Soni, a partner at EY. Despite this, there is cautious optimism in the market with a noticeable surge in deal activity and a 254% increase in credit deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)