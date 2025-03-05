Investor Gains Surge: Sensex Rises by 740 Points Amid Positive Market Trends

On Wednesday, investors witnessed a significant boost in their wealth as the BSE Sensex surged by 740 points, leading to a Rs 8 lakh crore increase in market capitalization. This rise was fueled by value buying in utility and power shares alongside a strong global market trend.

The BSE-listed companies' market capital soared to Rs 3,93,04,041.75 crore, with the Sensex closing at 73,730.23, marking a 1.01% increase. Key players such as Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top gainers, contributing to the market's overall uptick.

Experts attribute the market's momentum to potential tariff reductions on Mexican and Canadian goods by the US, as well as China's steel production restructuring. The positive movement in global and domestic frontiers hints at a continued optimistic trajectory, provided there are no adverse developments in US tariffs.

