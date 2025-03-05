Investor Gains Surge: Sensex Rises by 740 Points Amid Positive Market Trends
Investors gained nearly Rs 8 lakh crore as BSE Sensex jumped by 740 points, driven by significant buying in utilities and power stocks and favorable global trends. Major sectoral indices showcased positive performances, led by a rally in the Metal Index. Adani Green Energy notably soared by over 10%.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, investors witnessed a significant boost in their wealth as the BSE Sensex surged by 740 points, leading to a Rs 8 lakh crore increase in market capitalization. This rise was fueled by value buying in utility and power shares alongside a strong global market trend.
The BSE-listed companies' market capital soared to Rs 3,93,04,041.75 crore, with the Sensex closing at 73,730.23, marking a 1.01% increase. Key players such as Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top gainers, contributing to the market's overall uptick.
Experts attribute the market's momentum to potential tariff reductions on Mexican and Canadian goods by the US, as well as China's steel production restructuring. The positive movement in global and domestic frontiers hints at a continued optimistic trajectory, provided there are no adverse developments in US tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Tread Cautiously Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators
European Shares Soar: Defence Stocks Drive Record Highs Amid Global Market Shifts
Tariff Turbulence and Interest Rate Jitters Rock Global Markets
Global Markets Surge Amid Trade Tensions and Defense Spending Hikes
Global Markets Surge Amid Earnings Optimism and Geopolitical Tensions