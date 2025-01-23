Delhi High Court Permits Excise Case Accused to Travel for Business

The Delhi High Court has granted permission to Sameer Mahendru, implicated in the Delhi Excise policy case, to travel to the UAE for business from January 28 to 31, 2025. This decision was made by Justice Vikas Mahajan after reviewing arguments from Mahendru's counsel and the Enforcement Directorate.

The ruling allows Mahendru to retrieve his passport from the Trial Court and mandates the temporary suspension of any Look Out Circular that might prevent his travel. Advocate Dhruv Gupta, representing Mahendru, highlighted his compliance with court orders since being granted bail in September 2024.

Previously, Mahendru was permitted to travel to Dubai in January 2025 to visit his ailing father-in-law, emphasizing his adherence to legal obligations. He noted that another co-accused, Gautam Malhotra, received similar travel allowances during his trial, contributing to the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)