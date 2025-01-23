Left Menu

Delhi High Court Permits Excise Case Accused to Travel for Business

The Delhi High Court has allowed Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the Delhi Excise policy case, to visit the UAE from January 28 to 31 for business purposes. Justice Vikas Mahajan approved the request, granting access to Mahendru's passport and suspending any Look Out Circular against him temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:09 IST
Delhi High Court Permits Excise Case Accused to Travel for Business
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted permission to Sameer Mahendru, implicated in the Delhi Excise policy case, to travel to the UAE for business from January 28 to 31, 2025. This decision was made by Justice Vikas Mahajan after reviewing arguments from Mahendru's counsel and the Enforcement Directorate.

The ruling allows Mahendru to retrieve his passport from the Trial Court and mandates the temporary suspension of any Look Out Circular that might prevent his travel. Advocate Dhruv Gupta, representing Mahendru, highlighted his compliance with court orders since being granted bail in September 2024.

Previously, Mahendru was permitted to travel to Dubai in January 2025 to visit his ailing father-in-law, emphasizing his adherence to legal obligations. He noted that another co-accused, Gautam Malhotra, received similar travel allowances during his trial, contributing to the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025