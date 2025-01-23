Left Menu

Empowering Solar Champions: A Journey from Ganjam to Republic Day Parade

Seven beneficiaries from Odisha's Ganjam district have been invited to the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana, they installed rooftop solar panels, receiving free electricity. The scheme aims to provide power to one crore Indian households, ensuring environmental benefits.

Updated: 23-01-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:10 IST
  • India

Seven beneficiaries from Odisha's Ganjam district will have the honor of attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special guests, courtesy of their involvement in the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana. This central scheme empowers Indian households by offering free electricity through the installation of rooftop solar panels.

The initiative promises to provide 300 units of electricity free each month, significantly benefiting one crore households. These selected individuals have exemplified outstanding usage of the government's flagship project, significantly reducing their electricity expenses while contributing to a cleaner environment.

Among the distinguished guests is A Balakrushna, a retired ayurvedic officer, who celebrated a year without paying electricity bills after installing a 3-KW solar system. Joining him, Jeetendriya Mopaptra from Kautik Nagar also embraced solar energy, illustrating a growing shift towards sustainable energy solutions in India.

