Left Menu

Global Solar Surge: India, US, and Middle East to Add 100 GW by 2025

India, the US, and the Middle East are set to add 100 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2025, as noted by Wood Mackenzie. China's dominance in solar manufacturing remains, while emerging technologies like TOPCon and HJT will lead advancements. However, policy shifts might introduce challenges to the global solar industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:39 IST
Global Solar Surge: India, US, and Middle East to Add 100 GW by 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The looming power surge from solar energy is on the horizon, as India, the US, and the Middle East are projected to collectively add 100 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2025, according to Wood Mackenzie's latest insights.

Despite the rise in module prices forecasted for this year, a post-overcapacity adjustment aims to alleviate manufacturers' past financial strains. China, however, will steadfastly hold its position as the major global solar manufacturing epicenter, channeling support through coordinated efforts and government backing.

Emergent solar cell technologies such as TOPCon and Heterojunction (HJT) promise superior efficiency but coincide with industry challenges posed by geopolitical policy fluctuations. These factors may influence global developments, especially true for regions like India, where local cost structures and policy impacts are critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025