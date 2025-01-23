Global Solar Surge: India, US, and Middle East to Add 100 GW by 2025

The looming power surge from solar energy is on the horizon, as India, the US, and the Middle East are projected to collectively add 100 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2025, according to Wood Mackenzie's latest insights.

Despite the rise in module prices forecasted for this year, a post-overcapacity adjustment aims to alleviate manufacturers' past financial strains. China, however, will steadfastly hold its position as the major global solar manufacturing epicenter, channeling support through coordinated efforts and government backing.

Emergent solar cell technologies such as TOPCon and Heterojunction (HJT) promise superior efficiency but coincide with industry challenges posed by geopolitical policy fluctuations. These factors may influence global developments, especially true for regions like India, where local cost structures and policy impacts are critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)