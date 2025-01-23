BSF Foils Illegal Border Crossing Amid 'Ops Alert' in Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya successfully intercepted an illegal border crossing, apprehending six Bangladeshi nationals. The operation followed a precise intelligence tip, triggering a comprehensive search in the East Jaintia Hills near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

As per official reports, personnel from the 172 Battalion of the BSF detected unusual movements and initiated the search that led to the capture of the six individuals. The detainees had allegedly entered India several months earlier, worked in Bangalore, and were attempting to return home.

After their capture, the group was handed over to the local police in PPP Umkiang for further interrogation and legal action. In parallel, the BSF has initiated a 10-day 'OPS Alert' exercise to enhance security measures along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh borderline ahead of the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The 'Ops Alert' involves intensified patrolling and security consolidation amid the preparations for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, which will mark a celebration of India's cultural diversity and military achievements. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is expected to attend as the chief guest.

