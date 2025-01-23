Left Menu

BSF Foils Illegal Border Crossing Amid 'Ops Alert' in Meghalaya

BSF troops in Meghalaya thwarted a cross-border attempt, arresting six Bangladeshi nationals. A specific tip-off led to the operation along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The detainees, employed in Bangalore, attempted to return home. Concurrently, BSF launched 'Ops Alert' to intensify security during Republic Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:06 IST
BSF Foils Illegal Border Crossing Amid 'Ops Alert' in Meghalaya
BSF Meghalaya foils illegal border crossing attempt, arrests 6 Bangladeshi nationals (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya successfully intercepted an illegal border crossing, apprehending six Bangladeshi nationals. The operation followed a precise intelligence tip, triggering a comprehensive search in the East Jaintia Hills near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

As per official reports, personnel from the 172 Battalion of the BSF detected unusual movements and initiated the search that led to the capture of the six individuals. The detainees had allegedly entered India several months earlier, worked in Bangalore, and were attempting to return home.

After their capture, the group was handed over to the local police in PPP Umkiang for further interrogation and legal action. In parallel, the BSF has initiated a 10-day 'OPS Alert' exercise to enhance security measures along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh borderline ahead of the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The 'Ops Alert' involves intensified patrolling and security consolidation amid the preparations for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, which will mark a celebration of India's cultural diversity and military achievements. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is expected to attend as the chief guest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025