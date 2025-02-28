Left Menu

Shah Leads Crackdown on Illegal Entry Networks Post-Delhi Chief Minister Meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convenes a high-level meeting to strengthen national security, directing a crackdown on networks facilitating illegal entry and settlement of Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders. Collaborative strategies with Delhi's new leadership focus on enhancing law and order, public safety, and rapid judicial processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:36 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move to address national security threats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday instructed officials to dismantle networks assisting Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders infiltrating India illegally. This directive followed a top-level meeting with newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and key security personnel.

Marking the first such meeting in a decade attended by a Delhi Chief Minister, Shah underscored the need for stringent measures to identify and deport illegal residents, emphasizing that their presence poses a security risk. His comments come shortly after Gupta, the fourth woman to lead Delhi, assumed office.

Shah has mandated the Delhi Police to take firm action against underperforming stations and to dismantle interstate criminal networks harshly. He further advised the recruitment for additional police posts and the formation of security committees, underscoring a commitment to a safer Delhi free from illegal activities and traffic woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

