Chhattisgarh Beckons Global Investors with New Industrial Policy

In a move to attract foreign investment, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with US Consul General Mike Hankey and Russian Consul General Ivan Y. Fetisov, highlighting potential opportunities in health, education, IT, and tourism. This follows a significant investment push in Mumbai where Rs 6,000 crore flowed into the state through various industrial proposals.

The state's new Industrial Policy for 2024-30 emphasizes 'Minimum Governance, Maximum Incentives', offering streamlined processes through a single-window system to encourage investment. Industries investing over Rs 1,000 crore or employing more than 1,000 people qualify for tailored policies, including tax reimbursements and capital investment benefits.

Further, Chhattisgarh is targeting emerging industries like AI and Green Hydrogen, with plans for a data center in Nava Raipur. Ongoing projects include a pharmaceutical park and a new industrial hub in Niyanar. Prominent investors have shown keen interest, promising transformative industrial growth and widespread job creation.

