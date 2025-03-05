Left Menu

CCI Approves Ambuja Cements’ Acquisition of Majority Stake in Orient Cement

This strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen Ambuja Cements’ position in the Indian cement industry by expanding its production capacity and market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:16 IST
CCI Approves Ambuja Cements’ Acquisition of Majority Stake in Orient Cement
Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for Ambuja Cements Limited to acquire up to 72.8% shareholding in Orient Cement Limited. This strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen Ambuja Cements’ position in the Indian cement industry by expanding its production capacity and market reach.

Details of the Acquisition: Ambuja Cements Limited, a key player in India’s cement industry, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of grey cement, including Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Pozzolona Portland Cement (PPC), and Pozzolona Composite Cement (PCC). The company operates 22 integrated cement plants, 10 bulk cement terminals, and 21 grinding units across the country.

Orient Cement Limited, the target company, is also engaged in the production of grey cement, specifically PPC and OPC. It has manufacturing facilities in Devapur (Telangana), Chittapur (Karnataka), and Jalgaon (Maharashtra), with a distribution network spanning 10 states.

Structure of the Proposed Transaction: The acquisition will be carried out in two phases:

  1. Initial Share Purchase: Ambuja Cements will acquire 46.80% of the issued share capital in Orient Cement. This includes a 37.90% stake from the current Promoter and Promoter Group and an additional 8.90% from certain public shareholders.

  2. Open Offer: Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, the acquisition of the initial stake triggers a mandatory open offer. As a result, Ambuja Cements will extend an offer to acquire up to 26% of the expanded share capital of Orient Cement. If the offer is fully subscribed, Ambuja Cements’ total shareholding will reach 72.8%.

Impact of the Acquisition: This acquisition aligns with Ambuja Cements’ growth strategy, enabling it to expand its market presence in South and West India. Additionally, the deal is expected to improve operational efficiencies, enhance distribution channels, and optimize resource utilization.

The acquisition is subject to further regulatory approvals and fulfillment of conditions outlined in the agreement. Market analysts predict that this move will contribute to industry consolidation and strengthen Ambuja Cements’ competitive position in the Indian cement sector.

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025