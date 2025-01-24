Left Menu

SANJAY: Revolutionizing Battlefield Surveillance with Cutting-Edge Technology

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 'SANJAY,' an advanced Battlefield Surveillance System, aiming to transform Indian Army operations with integrated data from sensors providing real-time battlefield insights. Jointly developed by the Army and Bharat Electronics Limited, SANJAY promotes 'Aatmanirbharta,' boosting national defense capabilities and network-centric warfare strategy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with other dignitaries (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap towards enhancing military operations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched 'SANJAY - the Battlefield Surveillance System (BSS),' from South Block, New Delhi.

SANJAY, an innovative integration of ground and aerial sensors, promises enhanced battlefield transparency by merging data for a clear and unified surveillance picture. This secure system employs sophisticated analytics over the Army's data and satellite networks, aiding command centers with precise, real-time intelligence.

Indigenously developed with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), SANJAY embodies the spirit of 'Aatmanirbharta,' aligning with the Indian Army's focus on technology absorption. Scheduled for phased induction from March to October 2025, this Rs 2,402 crore project will reinforce all operational levels, marking 'Year of Reforms.' The flag-off was witnessed by top defense officials, underscoring its strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

