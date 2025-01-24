Delhi High Court Declines Exclusive Allocation of 'Sewing Machine' Symbol to Rashtriya Bahujan Congress

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition from the Rashtriya Bahujan Congress Party seeking exclusive rights to the election symbol of a sewing machine. The division bench, including Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, decided not to entertain the request.

During the proceedings, the appellant's counsel sought to withdraw the petition, leading to its dismissal. S. R. Sharan, National President of the party, argued the symbol had been allocated to them in the past but faced challenges in securing its permanent assignment.

Despite applying for permanent allotment, Sharan claims the respondents have not provided a satisfactory answer and, instead, acted with alleged malevolent intent by reallocating the symbol to other parties. As election preparations for 2024-2025 gear up, the party expresses concern over this issue.

