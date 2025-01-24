Left Menu

Delhi High Court Declines Exclusive Allocation of 'Sewing Machine' Symbol to Rashtriya Bahujan Congress

The Delhi High Court refused a plea for exclusive rights to the 'Sewing Machine' election symbol for the Rashtriya Bahujan Congress Party. Despite past allocations, the petitioner claims challenges in permanent assignment and alleges malintent by respondents. The appeal was withdrawn following the court's hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:29 IST
Delhi High Court Declines Exclusive Allocation of 'Sewing Machine' Symbol to Rashtriya Bahujan Congress
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition from the Rashtriya Bahujan Congress Party seeking exclusive rights to the election symbol of a sewing machine. The division bench, including Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, decided not to entertain the request.

During the proceedings, the appellant's counsel sought to withdraw the petition, leading to its dismissal. S. R. Sharan, National President of the party, argued the symbol had been allocated to them in the past but faced challenges in securing its permanent assignment.

Despite applying for permanent allotment, Sharan claims the respondents have not provided a satisfactory answer and, instead, acted with alleged malevolent intent by reallocating the symbol to other parties. As election preparations for 2024-2025 gear up, the party expresses concern over this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025