Punjab's Political Parties Mobilize for Electoral Roll Efficiency

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, announced on Thursday that he has formally requested all recognised political parties in the state to appoint their booth level agents by February 28.

The CEO emphasized that these agents will work in tandem with booth level officers at polling stations. Their collaboration is crucial for helping eligible citizens with applications for inclusion, removal, modification, and transfer in the electoral roll.

Political parties are instructed to submit a list of at least 23 district representatives, who are authorized to appoint these agents, to the CEO's office by the specified deadline. The initiative is aimed at maximizing transparency and accuracy in the electoral roll process, in line with the Election Commission of India's directives.

