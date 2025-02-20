Left Menu

Punjab's Political Parties Mobilize for Electoral Roll Efficiency

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, has urged all recognized political parties to appoint booth level agents by February 28. These agents will collaborate with booth level officers to assist citizens in managing electoral roll modifications. The move aims to enhance transparency and the accuracy of the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:39 IST
Punjab's Political Parties Mobilize for Electoral Roll Efficiency
Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, announced on Thursday that he has formally requested all recognised political parties in the state to appoint their booth level agents by February 28.

The CEO emphasized that these agents will work in tandem with booth level officers at polling stations. Their collaboration is crucial for helping eligible citizens with applications for inclusion, removal, modification, and transfer in the electoral roll.

Political parties are instructed to submit a list of at least 23 district representatives, who are authorized to appoint these agents, to the CEO's office by the specified deadline. The initiative is aimed at maximizing transparency and accuracy in the electoral roll process, in line with the Election Commission of India's directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025