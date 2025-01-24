Punjab on High Alert for Republic Day Amid Special Security Operations
Authorities have declared a red alert in Punjab, ramping up security operations across the state ahead of Republic Day. Efforts are focused on hotspots with intensified checks at transport hubs. The Punjab CM will raise the national flag in Patiala as cultural performances embellish the Republic Day Parade in Delhi.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Punjab has declared a red alert as special operations are intensified across the state to ensure security. According to Punjab Special DGP (Law & Order) Arpit Shukla, operations are targeting districts to maintain vigilance against gangsters, smugglers, and anti-social elements.
Shukla highlighted that significant hotspots have been identified for meticulous security checks, especially at bus stops and railway stations. Furthermore, efforts have been made to bolster the second line of defense along international borders to prevent infiltration and smuggling activities. The change of venue for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's flag hoisting ceremony to Patiala demonstrates adaptive administrative measures.
In Delhi, the Republic Day Parade promises a vibrant cultural showcase involving 5000 artists along the entire Kartavya Path. Major General Sumit Mehta announced that this year's performance seeks to provide a comprehensive view to audiences, unlike previous years. The event will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoring the National War Memorial, followed by a grand ceremonial march featuring multiple forces and contingents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
