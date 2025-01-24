Left Menu

Punjab on High Alert for Republic Day Amid Special Security Operations

Authorities have declared a red alert in Punjab, ramping up security operations across the state ahead of Republic Day. Efforts are focused on hotspots with intensified checks at transport hubs. The Punjab CM will raise the national flag in Patiala as cultural performances embellish the Republic Day Parade in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:42 IST
Punjab on High Alert for Republic Day Amid Special Security Operations
Punjab Special DGP (Law & Order) Arpit Shukla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Punjab has declared a red alert as special operations are intensified across the state to ensure security. According to Punjab Special DGP (Law & Order) Arpit Shukla, operations are targeting districts to maintain vigilance against gangsters, smugglers, and anti-social elements.

Shukla highlighted that significant hotspots have been identified for meticulous security checks, especially at bus stops and railway stations. Furthermore, efforts have been made to bolster the second line of defense along international borders to prevent infiltration and smuggling activities. The change of venue for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's flag hoisting ceremony to Patiala demonstrates adaptive administrative measures.

In Delhi, the Republic Day Parade promises a vibrant cultural showcase involving 5000 artists along the entire Kartavya Path. Major General Sumit Mehta announced that this year's performance seeks to provide a comprehensive view to audiences, unlike previous years. The event will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoring the National War Memorial, followed by a grand ceremonial march featuring multiple forces and contingents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025