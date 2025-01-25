Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Attack on Hindu Leader and Religious Site Claims

Hindu Sena's national president, Vishnu Gupta, was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants en route to Delhi. He previously made controversial claims about a Hindu temple at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, drawing criticism. Calls for government intervention grow as disputes over religious sites intensify across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:58 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Attack on Hindu Leader and Religious Site Claims
Vishnu Gupta, President Hindu Sena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, the national president of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, was allegedly ambushed by two unidentified attackers near the Gagwana Ladpura bridge as he traveled to Delhi. The assailants reportedly fired shots at Gupta, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

This confrontation follows closely on the heels of Gupta's controversial assertion in November about the existence of a Hindu temple within the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, sparking significant debate. Gupta revealed earlier that he had been the target of death threats from individuals in Canada and India, yet remains resolute against intimidation.

Prominent religious leader, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, has expressed concern over the increasing claims on mosques and dargahs, warning that such actions undermine societal harmony. He advocates for a legislative response to quell religious site disputes, echoing sentiments from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 2022 appeal for tolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025