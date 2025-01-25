Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Attack on Hindu Leader and Religious Site Claims

In a startling development, the national president of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, was allegedly ambushed by two unidentified attackers near the Gagwana Ladpura bridge as he traveled to Delhi. The assailants reportedly fired shots at Gupta, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

This confrontation follows closely on the heels of Gupta's controversial assertion in November about the existence of a Hindu temple within the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, sparking significant debate. Gupta revealed earlier that he had been the target of death threats from individuals in Canada and India, yet remains resolute against intimidation.

Prominent religious leader, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, has expressed concern over the increasing claims on mosques and dargahs, warning that such actions undermine societal harmony. He advocates for a legislative response to quell religious site disputes, echoing sentiments from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 2022 appeal for tolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)