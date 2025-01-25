Left Menu

Sri Lankan Government Reassesses Adani Wind Projects Amid Controversy

The Sri Lankan government has appointed a committee to review Adani Green Energy's wind power projects in Mannar and Pooneryn without canceling them. Initial pricing agreements have been revoked, and environmental concerns are also being addressed due to pending legal actions from environmental organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government is taking a closer look at Adani Green Energy's wind power projects in Mannar and Pooneryn, appointing a committee for a comprehensive review. This decision comes amid financial disagreements and ecological concerns but falls short of canceling the projects.

A spokesperson clarified there was no intention to annul the agreements. Instead, the focus is on re-evaluating the pricing structure initially negotiated by the previous administration. In May last year, a controversial agreement was signed with Adani for 484 MW wind plants at USD 0.826 per unit, a decision that faced backlash due to more competitive local offers.

Environmental organizations have also raised alarms, citing threats to biodiversity and migratory birds, leading to five ongoing court cases. The government's review aims to address these ecological and financial challenges before making any critical decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

