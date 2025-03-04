Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Opposes Offshore Mining in Gulf of Mannar

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has expressed concerns over hydrocarbon exploration in the Gulf of Mannar, urging PM Modi to halt the move due to potential damage to marine habitats. Stalin highlighted risks such as habitat destruction, impacts on fisher livelihoods, and lack of consultation with the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:56 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Opposes Offshore Mining in Gulf of Mannar
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has raised significant concerns regarding the Centre's plan to explore hydrocarbons and conduct offshore mining in the Gulf of Mannar.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin emphasized that deep-sea mining could lead to irreversible damages to marine ecosystems which include varied habitats such as coral reefs, sea-grass beds, and mangroves.

Stalin criticized the lack of consultation with the state government prior to the auction notification, citing potential impacts on local fishermen's livelihoods and local biodiversity. He urged Modi to reconsider, highlighting the urgency of preserving delicate ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025