Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Opposes Offshore Mining in Gulf of Mannar
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has expressed concerns over hydrocarbon exploration in the Gulf of Mannar, urging PM Modi to halt the move due to potential damage to marine habitats. Stalin highlighted risks such as habitat destruction, impacts on fisher livelihoods, and lack of consultation with the state government.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has raised significant concerns regarding the Centre's plan to explore hydrocarbons and conduct offshore mining in the Gulf of Mannar.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin emphasized that deep-sea mining could lead to irreversible damages to marine ecosystems which include varied habitats such as coral reefs, sea-grass beds, and mangroves.
Stalin criticized the lack of consultation with the state government prior to the auction notification, citing potential impacts on local fishermen's livelihoods and local biodiversity. He urged Modi to reconsider, highlighting the urgency of preserving delicate ecosystems.
