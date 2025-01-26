A Nation Remembers: Republic Day Tribute at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Republic Day celebrations with a solemn tribute to the nation's fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, PM Modi laid a wreath in honor of the bravehearts, paying homage to their supreme sacrifice.

The ceremony, led by Commander Amit Rathi, featured an Inter-Services guard comprising 21 inner guards and six buglers. Commands were given for 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shashtra,' as the poignant notes of 'Last Post' resonated in the air, prompting a collective two-minute silence among attendees.

The occasion saw dignitaries moving to the saluting dais as choreographed military routine ensued, culminating in the iconic 21-gun salute when the national flag was unfurled. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was honored as the chief guest, witnessing the vibrant parade showcasing 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.' Helicopters showered petals, concluding with a marching band performance and the symbolic release of balloons celebrating the Constitution's 75th anniversary.

