India's Heritage on Display: The President's Bodyguard Leads 76th Republic Day Parade

The President's Bodyguard, India's oldest regiment, played a key role in the 76th Republic Day parade. Commanded by Colonel Amit Berwal, the regiment showcased its rich traditions and military discipline. The ceremonial march featured majestic horses, traditional attire, and highlighted the regiment's unique historical and operational significance.

Elite President's Bodyguard marches into 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. (Photo/PM Modi Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
The historic President's Bodyguard, an esteemed cavalry unit of the Indian Army, took center stage as it escorted President Droupadi Murmu along Kartavya Path during India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. Led by Commandant Colonel Amit Berwal, the unit symbolized India's deep-rooted military heritage and proud traditions.

Riding bay and dark bay horses, the bodyguard unit presented a synchronized display with Colonel Berwal by the President's side on his horse, Glorious. Second-in-command Lieutenant Colonel Angad Singh Thind flanked the Presidential Buggy on Sultan. The procession was distinguished by its 'Nishaan Toli,' bearing the regiment's unique standards.

Known for its ceremonial splendor and operational excellence, the President's Bodyguard proudly wore their iconic Angrakshak uniforms, with intricate details symbolizing years of honored service. This regiment's presence at the parade was a tribute to both India's cultural ethos and its resolute spirit in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.

