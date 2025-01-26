Left Menu

Triumphant March: India's 76th Republic Day Parade Celebrates Military Heritage

Lt Ahaan Kumar leads the iconic 61 Cavalry at the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi, with his father Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar as Parade Commander. The event highlights India's rich military heritage with celebrated units such as the Jat Regiment and the Indian Coast Guard on display.

Marching contingent of 61 Cavalry (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
In a majestic display of military heritage, Lt Ahaan Kumar, astride his Hanoverian charger Ranveer, led the distinguished 61 Cavalry at New Delhi's 76th Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path, an event made even more memorable by the presence of his father, Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, as the Parade Commander.

The 61 Cavalry, renowned as the world's last operating horsed cavalry regiment, first established in 1953, is celebrated for its historic achievements, including its role in the 1918 Battle of Haifa. This event, now honored as Haifa Day both in India and Israel, underscores the regiment's valor and strategic significance.

The parade featured a mix of mechanized columns, the resplendent Brigade of the Guards, led by Capt Bharat Ravindra Bhardwaj, and the robust Jat Regiment, recognized for their contributions since 1795. Adding to the spectacle was the Indian Coast Guard's contingent, epitomizing resilience as protectors of India's maritime frontiers, followed by a thematic tableau on coastal security.

