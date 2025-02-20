Left Menu

Bharat Electronics Secures Major Contract to Boost Indian Coast Guard's Communication

The Indian government has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited worth Rs 1220.12 crore to procure 149 advanced radios for the Indian Coast Guard. This initiative aims to enhance communication, interoperability with the Navy, and support India's Blue Economy through improved maritime security.

Bharat Electronics Secures Major Contract to Boost Indian Coast Guard's Communication
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that it has finalized a Rs 1220.12 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited to procure 149 advanced radios for the Indian Coast Guard. These state-of-the-art devices will enhance secure communication and situational awareness through high-speed data transmission.

The radios are expected to improve interoperability for joint operations with the Indian Navy. The contract, which falls under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, is part of efforts to support India's Blue Economy and improve the Coast Guard's operational capabilities, including maritime law enforcement and marine protection.

This strategic step aligns with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, boosting the domestic manufacturing industry while creating job opportunities and fostering expertise in military-grade communication systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

