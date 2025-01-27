Outrage Ensues After Vandalization of BR Ambedkar Statue in Amritsar

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has vehemently denounced the vandalism of the BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, asserting that those responsible will face severe punishment. Occurring on Republic Day, the incident has ignited widespread indignation, with CM Mann urging a comprehensive investigation by the authorities.

In a statement on X, Mann labeled the act as highly condemnable, emphasizing the need to preserve the brotherhood and unity of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal echoed this sentiment, calling for a stringent inquiry and condemning the act for hurting the sentiments of millions.

The Punjab Police reported the arrest of a few individuals for allegedly attempting to tamper with the statue. According to Assistant Inspector General Jagjit Singh Walia, the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the motive behind this reprehensible act.

(With inputs from agencies.)