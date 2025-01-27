Outrage Ensues After Vandalization of BR Ambedkar Statue in Amritsar
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemns the vandalism of BR Ambedkar's statue, vows strict action against perpetrators. The incident on Republic Day has sparked widespread outrage, prompting calls for a thorough investigation. Key political leaders demand stern action and stress maintaining unity in Punjab.
- Country:
- India
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has vehemently denounced the vandalism of the BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, asserting that those responsible will face severe punishment. Occurring on Republic Day, the incident has ignited widespread indignation, with CM Mann urging a comprehensive investigation by the authorities.
In a statement on X, Mann labeled the act as highly condemnable, emphasizing the need to preserve the brotherhood and unity of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal echoed this sentiment, calling for a stringent inquiry and condemning the act for hurting the sentiments of millions.
The Punjab Police reported the arrest of a few individuals for allegedly attempting to tamper with the statue. According to Assistant Inspector General Jagjit Singh Walia, the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the motive behind this reprehensible act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farmers Gear Up for Nationwide Tractor Marches on Republic Day
Capital Secured: Massive Deployment for Republic Day and Poll Security
Air India Advises Delhi Passengers Amid Republic Day, Fog, and Rising Pollution Concerns
Grounded Skies: ALH Dhruv and LCA Tejas Absent from Republic Day Flypast
Bengaluru Sets Traffic Plan for Republic Day Flower Show