Shiromani Akali Dal's New Leadership Drive Amidst Membership Surge

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) parliamentary board wrapped up its membership distribution drive, revealing the distribution of 33 lakh forms to party members. This move comes on the heels of a significant leadership change within the party.

In a development that marks a new chapter for SAD, the working committee accepted Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation, following a directive from Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. The committee announced a membership drive commencing January 20, with elections slated for March 1 to appoint a new party chief.

Party leaders have praised the drive's success, initially planning for 25 lakh forms but expanding to meet demand. The process was reportedly smooth and efficient, ensuring widespread distribution across various states, reflecting the party's robust support despite recent political hurdles.

