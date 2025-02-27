Shiromani Akali Dal's Membership Drive Receives 'Massive Response'

The Shiromani Akali Dal reported a "massive response" to its membership drive, as reviewed by its parliamentary board on Thursday. The drive, involving the issuance of 33 lakh slips, has so far seen 10 lakh slips returned to the party's headquarters, with more expected by Friday.

Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema outlined the next steps, which include the election of circle and district delegates, who will subsequently elect the state delegates. These steps are part of the process to ultimately elect a new party president.

Separately, the party is gearing up to contest the Ludhiana West assembly by-election, as well as zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls, while also preparing for the SGPC elections by March 15. Cheema criticized AAP's early candidate announcement for the bypoll as a strategic move to fulfill Arvind Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha ambitions.

