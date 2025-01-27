Left Menu

SECL Surpasses OBR Targets, Sets New Environmental Standards

Chhattisgarh-based SECL, part of Coal India, reports significant progress in overburden removal, achieving 7.6% growth. Employing climate-friendly methods, the company expects to surpass annual targets, providing substantial employment in 2024. SECL's dedication to operational excellence and environmental sustainability is evident in recent advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's largest coal producer, SECL, an arm of Coal India, has made substantial advances in its mine overburden removal operations.

From April of this financial year to the present, SECL reported removing 281 million cubic metres of overburden, surpassing its targets by 7.6 percent year-on-year.

The company utilizes climate-conscious methods such as vertical ripper techniques, showcasing its commitment to efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

