SECL Surpasses OBR Targets, Sets New Environmental Standards
Chhattisgarh-based SECL, part of Coal India, reports significant progress in overburden removal, achieving 7.6% growth. Employing climate-friendly methods, the company expects to surpass annual targets, providing substantial employment in 2024. SECL's dedication to operational excellence and environmental sustainability is evident in recent advancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh's largest coal producer, SECL, an arm of Coal India, has made substantial advances in its mine overburden removal operations.
From April of this financial year to the present, SECL reported removing 281 million cubic metres of overburden, surpassing its targets by 7.6 percent year-on-year.
The company utilizes climate-conscious methods such as vertical ripper techniques, showcasing its commitment to efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SECL
- Coal
- Overburden
- India
- Mining
- Sustainability
- Employment
- Environment
- Technology
- Progress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals
Mali's Seizure of Barrick Gold's Stock: A Turning Point in Mining
India's Renewable Energy Milestone: A 15.84% Surge Towards Sustainability
Indian Mines Minister's Strategic Riyadh Visit: Strengthening Global Mining Ties
Unrest in Chhattisgarh: Teachers' Protest Highlights BJP's Unemployment Crisis