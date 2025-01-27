SECL Surpasses OBR Targets, Sets New Environmental Standards

Chhattisgarh's largest coal producer, SECL, an arm of Coal India, has made substantial advances in its mine overburden removal operations.

From April of this financial year to the present, SECL reported removing 281 million cubic metres of overburden, surpassing its targets by 7.6 percent year-on-year.

The company utilizes climate-conscious methods such as vertical ripper techniques, showcasing its commitment to efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)