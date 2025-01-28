From Naxalite Commander to Decorated Officer: A Journey of Transformation

In a stunning transformation, former Naxalite commander Sanjay Potam, also known as Badru, has been awarded the President's Medal for Gallantry for the third time. This esteemed recognition highlights his extraordinary bravery and commitment to service. Once a force within the Naxalite insurgency, Badru surrendered in 2013 and now serves as a 3-star police officer.

Sanjay Potam expressed his gratitude for the honor in a conversation with ANI. 'I am grateful to receive this award. I was tasked with the Sukma-Dantewada border during my time with the Naxalites,' he revealed.

Potam also called on active Naxalites to lay down arms and embrace normalcy, stressing the emptiness of their ideology. He recounted his experiences as a DEC member responsible for the Sukma-Dantewada border before leaving the faction. Potam emphasized the lack of benefits and future for Naxalites, urging them to cease violence. His wife, once involved in Naxalism, now works in a government office.

'My wife was also a Naxalite. Now she works as a peon in a government office. I've realized how underdeveloped our Bastar is after visiting other states and cities,' Potam stated. Bastar, located in southern Chhattisgarh, has long suffered from Naxalism, exacerbated by resource exploitation and tribal grievances.

The region faces frequent clashes between security forces and Naxalites, causing casualties and displacements. Despite development attempts, Bastar remains one of India's poorest regions, plagued by inadequate infrastructure, healthcare, and education, and a climate of fear.

Potam's transformation provides hope to those impacted by Naxalism, demonstrating the power of change and redemption. (ANI)

