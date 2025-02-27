Courtroom Clash: Advocate Faces FIR for Assault on Police Officer

In a significant development, Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against Advocate Shahrukh Saifi and his supporters following an alleged assault on Station House Officer C L Meena at Karkardooma court, officials stated on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, reported that the FIR was filed due to a longstanding dispute between Saifi and Meena, culminating in the alleged attack earlier this week.

According to Gautam, the charges against Saifi and his associates include assault, criminal force, and obstruction of a public servant's duties, sparked by a formal complaint from the SHO claiming the incident occurred on court premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)