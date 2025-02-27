Left Menu

Courtroom Clash: Advocate Faces FIR for Assault on Police Officer

An FIR has been filed against advocate Shahrukh Saifi and his supporters for allegedly assaulting SHO C L Meena at Karkardooma court. The conflict arose from an ongoing dispute between Saifi and Meena. Charges include assault and preventing a public servant from performing duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:47 IST
In a significant development, Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against Advocate Shahrukh Saifi and his supporters following an alleged assault on Station House Officer C L Meena at Karkardooma court, officials stated on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, reported that the FIR was filed due to a longstanding dispute between Saifi and Meena, culminating in the alleged attack earlier this week.

According to Gautam, the charges against Saifi and his associates include assault, criminal force, and obstruction of a public servant's duties, sparked by a formal complaint from the SHO claiming the incident occurred on court premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

