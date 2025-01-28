A Divine Rose Petal Shower: Welcoming Millions to Mahakumbh 2025

On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which marks a significant spiritual event, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is ready to greet an estimated 100 million devotees in Prayagraj with a remarkable floral spectacle as part of the Mahakumbh 2025 celebrations.

According to officials, rose petals will cascade from the sky across all ghats, starting at around 6:30 AM, in up to six rounds throughout the day, adding a divine element to the Amrit Snan bathing ritual. The Uttar Pradesh government's statement highlighted that 25 quintals of petals have been arranged, with an additional five quintals on standby.

The Deputy Director of Horticulture, Krishna Mohan Chaudhary, emphasized the preparedness for the grand event, while VK Singh, overseeing the floral showers, noted that the effort signifies honor and reverence for the devotees. The Mahakumbh is expected to draw over 450 million visitors between January 13 and February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)